Altiora Financial Group LLC Acquires 9,179 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,179 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $100.53. 1,137,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,213,145. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.39 and a 200-day moving average of $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.04 and a 12 month high of $100.74.

