Altiora Financial Group LLC Has $950,000 Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Altiora Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 58.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.4% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAI. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAI stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,481. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.17. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.83 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

