Altiora Financial Group LLC Sells 33,899 Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

Altiora Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,899 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up 1.7% of Altiora Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Altiora Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $3,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000.

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.17. 139,650 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,712. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.26. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12 month low of $31.56 and a 12 month high of $38.21.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

