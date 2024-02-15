American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.24, Briefing.com reports. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 26.98%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis.

American Equity Investment Life Trading Down 0.5 %

AEL traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,341. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.80. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $56.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.38.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in American Equity Investment Life by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 14.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 44,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 15,909 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,317,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,512,000 after acquiring an additional 49,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in American Equity Investment Life by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 72,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.