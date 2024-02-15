American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Short Interest Update

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 620,500 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 449,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 350,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Financial Group from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of American Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.75.

American Financial Group Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:AFG traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $122.74. 78,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 343,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.78. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $105.22 and a 52-week high of $136.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.80.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 22.53%. American Financial Group’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous None dividend of $1.50. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.26%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total value of $273,471.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,257,558.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $49,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,250.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William W. Verity sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.26, for a total transaction of $273,471.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,257,558.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,715 shares of company stock worth $1,049,563 over the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Financial Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

