American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American National Bankshares Trading Up 3.1 %

NASDAQ:AMNB opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.38. The stock has a market cap of $477.29 million, a PE ratio of 18.33 and a beta of 0.92.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $36.27 million during the quarter. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 7.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American National Bankshares will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American National Bankshares

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. American National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American National Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of American National Bankshares by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 85,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,178,000 after buying an additional 46,429 shares during the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

