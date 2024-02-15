American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.20-5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.16. American Water Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.200-5.300 EPS.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $120.46 on Thursday. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $114.25 and a 1-year high of $153.43. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 58.71%.

Separately, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Institutional Trading of American Water Works

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

