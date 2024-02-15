American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $70.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 257.20%. American Well’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. American Well updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

American Well Stock Up 18.9 %

Shares of AMWL stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.32. 2,872,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,139,336. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.29. American Well has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.93. The company has a market cap of $379.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Well from $2.50 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,867 shares of American Well stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $32,075.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,238,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,811.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vukasin Paunovich sold 58,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $62,497.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 615,312 shares in the company, valued at $658,383.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kurt Knight sold 25,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total value of $32,075.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,238,558 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,811.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,930 shares of company stock valued at $173,168. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Well

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 383.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in American Well by 175.1% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. 49.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access for quality care. The company's products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; comprehensive behavioral health; ED triage; pediatrics; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; and retail health, school health, and home settings.

