Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

ASYS has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Amtech Systems from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amtech Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Amtech Systems Stock Performance

Shares of ASYS opened at $4.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.99. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.77.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.32). Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $27.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amtech Systems

In other news, Director Robert M. Averick acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 393,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,650. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amtech Systems

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,415,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,508,000 after buying an additional 24,167 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,031,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 43,600 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 581,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amtech Systems by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after buying an additional 39,684 shares during the period. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

