Analysts Offer Predictions for Carvana Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Carvana in a report released on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will earn ($0.85) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($2.67) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.27.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $54.12 on Thursday. Carvana has a 12 month low of $6.45 and a 12 month high of $62.59. The company has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 3.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.00.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,683.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 144,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Carvana by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Carvana in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

