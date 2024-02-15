Analysts Offer Predictions for United Parcel Service, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of United Parcel Service in a report issued on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.59 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for United Parcel Service’s current full-year earnings is $8.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Parcel Service’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.06 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.83 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UPS. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Argus downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.29.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UPS opened at $144.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.90 and a 200 day moving average of $156.82. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The firm has a market cap of $122.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

