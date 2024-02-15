Analysts Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT at $47.37

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.37.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Match Group by 53.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Match Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Match Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTCH opened at $36.35 on Thursday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

