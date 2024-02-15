Analysts Set Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) PT at $47.37

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.37.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Match Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Match Group from $52.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Match Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd.
Read Our Latest Report on Match Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Match Group Price Performance
MTCH opened at $36.35 on Thursday. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $27.85 and a fifty-two week high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.71.
Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Match Group will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.
About Match Group
Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Match Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.