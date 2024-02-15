Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Position in Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Transcat were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Transcat by 137.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 345 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Transcat by 162.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,626 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Transcat by 533.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,912 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Transcat in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Transcat alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Transcat news, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,601.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $79,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,562,614. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 5,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,478 shares in the company, valued at $12,073,601.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Transcat

Transcat Stock Performance

NASDAQ TRNS opened at $107.50 on Thursday. Transcat, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.89 and a 52-week high of $115.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $949.23 million, a PE ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 0.61.

Transcat Profile

(Free Report)

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.