Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Invests $460,000 in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crane NXT in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,919,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $34,134,000. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth $31,026,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,532,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Crane NXT during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane NXT alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crane NXT news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $620,912.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Max H. Mitchell sold 21,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $1,105,632.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 322,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,589,531.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 11,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total value of $620,912.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,428 shares of company stock worth $1,726,858. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane NXT Stock Up 2.4 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Crane NXT stock opened at $60.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.38. Crane NXT, Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $63.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Separately, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Crane NXT from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th.

Read Our Latest Report on CXT

Crane NXT Profile

(Free Report)

Crane NXT, Co operates as an industrial technology company that provides technology solutions to secure, detect, and authenticate customers' important assets. The company operates through Crane Payment Innovations and Crane Currency segments. The Crane Payment Innovations segment offers electronic equipment and associated software, as well as advanced automation solutions, processing systems, field service solutions, remote diagnostics, and productivity software solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crane NXT, Co. (NYSE:CXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crane NXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane NXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.