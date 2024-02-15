Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.17% of Seneca Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Seneca Foods by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seneca Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 0.3% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 116,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seneca Foods by 3,130.8% during the third quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Price Performance

Shares of Seneca Foods stock opened at $44.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.31 and a 200 day moving average of $51.23. Seneca Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $32.50 and a 12 month high of $59.99. The firm has a market cap of $318.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

