Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 23.7% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $53.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94. The firm has a market cap of $103.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.52. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $57.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on C shares. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citigroup has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

