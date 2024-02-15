Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ruggaard & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 6,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. SWS Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 39,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 209,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,096,000 after acquiring an additional 14,375 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $501.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $481.66 and its 200-day moving average is $456.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $505.92. The company has a market cap of $387.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

