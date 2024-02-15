Anchor Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,394 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSIT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,233,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 14.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,598,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,951,000 after buying an additional 202,319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 921,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NSIT opened at $192.61 on Thursday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.99 and a twelve month high of $194.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

