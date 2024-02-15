Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $17.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Jonestrading raised their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.07.

Shares of NLY opened at $18.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.80. Annaly Capital Management has a 52 week low of $14.52 and a 52 week high of $21.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -72.02%.

In other news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $951,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,606,785.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $235,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter valued at $3,874,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 159.7% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,118,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,652 shares during the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

