ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ANSYS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 109,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,705,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 7.1% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.
ANSYS Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $329.21. The stock had a trading volume of 49,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,519. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
ANSYS Company Profile
ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.
