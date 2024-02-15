ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in ANSYS by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 180,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,652,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in ANSYS by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 109,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,705,000 after buying an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 7.1% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 10,484 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS during the third quarter valued at about $580,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ANSS. StockNews.com began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $356.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $317.20.

ANSYS Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ ANSS traded down $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $329.21. The stock had a trading volume of 49,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,519. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 59.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $258.01 and a 12 month high of $364.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,105,830.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.