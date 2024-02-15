Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.840-0.930 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Antero Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $11.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.69%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.63.

Institutional Trading of Antero Midstream

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 248.2% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 1,731.1% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,354 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,007 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth $82,000. 52.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Stories

