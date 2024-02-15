AO World (LON:AO) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

AO World Price Performance

Shares of AO stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 87.20 ($1.10). The stock had a trading volume of 589,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,969. The company has a market cap of £504.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,744.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get AO World alerts:

About AO World

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the online retailing of domestic appliances the United Kingdom and Germany. It retails fridge and freezers; laundry products; dishwashers; and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, gaming, and smart home technology products. The company provides logistics and transport services.

Receive News & Ratings for AO World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AO World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.