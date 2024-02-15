AO World (LON:AO) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

AO World (LON:AO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.
Shares of AO stock traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 87.20 ($1.10). The stock had a trading volume of 589,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,969. The company has a market cap of £504.51 million, a PE ratio of 1,744.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 91.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 88.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.88.
