AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Given New $73.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 28.48% from the company’s previous close.

APP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. HSBC started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $58.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

AppLovin Price Performance

AppLovin stock traded up $9.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,465,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,564,565. AppLovin has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $58.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a PE ratio of 190.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.66 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,102.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $965,067.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares in the company, valued at $21,757,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,332,520 shares of company stock worth $50,806,354. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppLovin

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 796,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,754,000 after purchasing an additional 29,585 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 396.2% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 232,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,253,000 after purchasing an additional 185,400 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,578,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $599,000. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

