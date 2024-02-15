AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Hits New 12-Month High Following Strong Earnings

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $58.72 and last traded at $57.90, with a volume of 5546556 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $46.87.

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. AppLovin had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $953.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.66 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

APP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on AppLovin in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.20 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.48.

In other AppLovin news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AppLovin news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 927 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $36,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,102.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 26,097 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total transaction of $965,067.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 588,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,757,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,332,520 shares of company stock valued at $50,806,354. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APP. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 86.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Trading Up 23.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

