Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.74 and last traded at $25.82. Approximately 132,778 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.02.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $585.11 million, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.44 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47.

Get Aptus Defined Risk ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Aptus Defined Risk ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Free Report) by 5,834.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697,384 shares during the period. Aptus Defined Risk ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of ORG Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. ORG Partners LLC owned 3.14% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF worth $17,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Aptus Defined Risk ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Defined Risk ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.