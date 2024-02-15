ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Lifted to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $25.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

ARC Resources Stock Performance

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $15.86 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. ARC Resources has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $17.35.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 22.43%.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

About ARC Resources

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1271 per share. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.13. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.77%.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

