Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO) Short Interest Update

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, a decrease of 35.8% from the January 15th total of 43,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arch Capital Group
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group stock. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGLO – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.
Arch Capital Group Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ACGLO opened at $23.30 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $19.20 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day moving average is $22.06.
About Arch Capital Group
Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.
