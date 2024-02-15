Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Sold by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,277 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $304,000. RFP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 169.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ANET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $225.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Melius raised shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $274.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.38.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.52. 619,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,301,392. The company’s 50 day moving average is $249.39 and its 200 day moving average is $213.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $131.68 and a one year high of $292.66.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.38. Arista Networks had a net margin of 35.62% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total transaction of $610,250.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.23, for a total transaction of $43,566.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,834.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 2,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.56, for a total transaction of $610,250.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,534 shares of company stock worth $45,146,543 in the last quarter. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

