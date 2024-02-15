ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF) Sets New 1-Year High at $28.43

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.43 and last traded at $28.22, with a volume of 54281 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.13.

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.59.

Institutional Trading of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKF. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 83.4% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 81.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter.

About ARK Fintech Innovation ETF

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (ARKF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund of stocks related to financial technology innovation. ARKF was launched on Feb 4, 2019 and is managed by ARK.

