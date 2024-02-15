Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Trading Down 2%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 7,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 15,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 1.43.

Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the third quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the third quarter worth $121,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.

