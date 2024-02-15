Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) Trading Down 2%

Artelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) dropped 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.48. Approximately 7,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 15,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Artelo Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Artelo Biosciences Stock Performance
Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.13). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Artelo Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the third quarter worth $37,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Artelo Biosciences by 67.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 182,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 73,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Artelo Biosciences in the third quarter worth $121,000. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Artelo Biosciences
Artelo Biosciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments to modulate the endocannabinoid system. Its product candidate pipeline includes ART27.13, a synthetic dual cannabinoid G protein-coupled receptor agonist, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of anorexia associated with cancer; ART12.11, a synthetic cannabidiol cocrystal for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD); and ART26.12, a fatty acid binding protein 5 inhibitor for treating breast and prostate cancer, neuropathic and nociceptive pain, and anxiety disorders, including PTSD.
