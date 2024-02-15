Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,904 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.14% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $69,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas Joseph Gallagher sold 12,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.65, for a total value of $2,925,233.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 322,797 shares in the company, valued at $76,712,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total transaction of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,609 shares of company stock worth $9,358,300. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $238.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.53 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 18.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $246.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.62.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

