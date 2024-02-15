Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $18.12

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.12 and last traded at $17.44, with a volume of 463679 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASPN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Aerogels to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Aerogels from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.03 and a beta of 1.96.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.82 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 19.19% and a negative return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASPN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 10.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,852,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,396,000 after purchasing an additional 364,579 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,445,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,635,000 after buying an additional 14,013 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,334,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,392,000 after buying an additional 52,898 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after acquiring an additional 52,462 shares during the period. Finally, Koch Industries Inc. purchased a new position in Aspen Aerogels during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,788,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

