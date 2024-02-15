Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the January 15th total of 8,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Associated Capital Group from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Associated Capital Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Associated Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Associated Capital Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AC

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AC traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.98. Associated Capital Group has a 1-year low of $31.01 and a 1-year high of $40.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.92.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a net margin of 295.29% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $5.64 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 23.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 13.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,565,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Associated Capital Group by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Associated Capital Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.