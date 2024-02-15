Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) Short Interest Update

Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 505,700 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the January 15th total of 716,600 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 410,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Assurant Trading Up 0.2 %

Assurant stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.07. 21,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,179. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $179.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Assurant declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,990.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Jay Rosenblum sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $324,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,064.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.72, for a total transaction of $136,612.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,990.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Assurant during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Assurant by 104.6% during the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Assurant by 353.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Assurant by 229.9% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Assurant during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Assurant from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Assurant has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.60.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

