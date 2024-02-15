ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) VP Timothy J. Harris Sells 6,325 Shares of Stock

ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) VP Timothy J. Harris sold 6,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.44, for a total transaction of $268,433.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 109,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,640,007.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ATI opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.47. ATI Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.10 and a 12-month high of $47.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ATI had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

ATI declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.3% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 4.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ATI by 65.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in ATI by 5.1% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ATI by 148.1% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period.

ATI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ATI from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of ATI in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATI from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

