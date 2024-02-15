Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities started coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmus Filtration Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.01. 152,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 559,602. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.03. Atmus Filtration Technologies has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $25.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $399.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 79.43% and a net margin of 10.67%. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmus Filtration Technologies will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,652,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,697,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,563,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 193.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,456,000 after purchasing an additional 710,540 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,664,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,712,000 after purchasing an additional 705,018 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

