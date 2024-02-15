Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $22.06, but opened at $23.07. Atmus Filtration Technologies shares last traded at $21.99, with a volume of 100,629 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 79.43% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.55 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATMU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Atmus Filtration Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atmus Filtration Technologies

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $72,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Company Profile

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. It offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, and coolants, as well as fuel additives.

