Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,965 Shares of OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of OFS Credit worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OFS Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Credit during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in OFS Credit during the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in OFS Credit by 14.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 19,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at OFS Credit

In other news, major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $33,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,475,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,260 shares of company stock worth $2,524,115. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OFS Credit Price Performance

Shares of OFS Credit stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. OFS Credit Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $75.72 million, a PE ratio of -38.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.96.

OFS Credit (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OFS Credit Company, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

OFS Credit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.14%. OFS Credit’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OFS Credit in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

OFS Credit Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

