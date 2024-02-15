Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 2,794 NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,794 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 29,977 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.7% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 3,775 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. raised its holdings in NIKE by 2.0% during the third quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 5,045 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.3% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 8,098 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on NKE shares. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. DZ Bank raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.62.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE NKE opened at $106.33 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $107.51 and a 200-day moving average of $104.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $161.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.