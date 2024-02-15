Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $271,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in PayPal by 65.9% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL opened at $58.87 on Thursday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $79.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

