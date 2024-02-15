Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $265,000 in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 10,749 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Performa Ltd US LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Price Performance

NYSE:UBS opened at $27.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $95.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $17.99 and a 12 month high of $31.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.53%. UBS Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that UBS Group AG will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.228 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is a positive change from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Societe Generale upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

View Our Latest Analysis on UBS Group

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.