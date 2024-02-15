Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $225,000 Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,048 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $302.24 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.06 and a 1 year high of $308.95. The firm has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,259.33, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.61.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on Workday from $249.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Workday from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.29.

In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,204.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.89, for a total transaction of $886,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,354,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total value of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,526,204.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 392,775 shares of company stock valued at $107,780,173 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

