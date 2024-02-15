Atomi Financial Group Inc. Makes New $257,000 Investment in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the second quarter worth $38,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Copart by 92.1% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total value of $5,021,119.95. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Copart news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart Price Performance

Shares of CPRT opened at $49.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day moving average is $48.76. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Copart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

