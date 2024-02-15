Atomi Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 884 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $66.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.36. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $53.01 and a 52-week high of $67.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

