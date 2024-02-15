AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.37 EPS.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN stock opened at $144.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.06 and a 200-day moving average of $144.82. AutoNation has a one year low of $120.26 and a one year high of $182.08.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AN has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.13.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total value of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 77,284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.58, for a total transaction of $11,019,152.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,659,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $664,303,175.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,267,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,640,441.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 493,990 shares of company stock valued at $71,000,958 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AutoNation

(Get Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.