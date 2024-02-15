AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.17, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.37 earnings per share.
AutoNation Trading Down 2.4 %
Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $144.24 on Thursday. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $120.26 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $144.06 and its 200 day moving average is $144.82.
In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total transaction of $3,855,208.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,755,528.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 10,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.56, for a total value of $1,669,866.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,267,860 shares in the company, valued at $659,640,441.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.75, for a total value of $3,855,208.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,736,445 shares in the company, valued at $718,755,528.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 493,990 shares of company stock worth $71,000,958. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.13.
About AutoNation
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
