Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.13% from the stock’s current price.

AVTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Avantor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE AVTR traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $24.55. 819,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,234,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average is $21.21. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. Avantor has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $25.25.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Avantor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 565.5% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Avantor by 815.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 162.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

