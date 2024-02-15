Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a sell rating and a $164.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $205.40.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $119.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.53. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $119.42 and a fifty-two week high of $251.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.36.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 824.24%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.46 earnings per share. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,483,111.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total transaction of $773,647.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,459.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,321,000 after acquiring an additional 22,518 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,534,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,964,000 after buying an additional 634,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,458,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $384,020,000 after buying an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 622,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $163,952,000 after buying an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 460,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,657,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

