Aviva PLC Grows Holdings in Stellantis (NYSE:STLA)

Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 109.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,139,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,118,699 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $41,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stellantis by 553.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 68,660 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Stellantis by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stellantis by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Stellantis by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 505,920 shares during the period. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STLA traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,996,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,484,167. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Stellantis has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $25.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stellantis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $26.40 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.85.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

