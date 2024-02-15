Aviva PLC Has $32.91 Million Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,943 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $32,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,280,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,666,137,000 after purchasing an additional 289,064 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,819,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,591,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002,359 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,549,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,112,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $856,254,000 after purchasing an additional 91,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.31, for a total value of $5,686,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,301.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,198.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 187,534 shares of company stock valued at $45,146,543. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Melius upgraded Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ANET traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $266.61. 927,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,312,066. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.68 and a fifty-two week high of $292.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $249.39 and its 200 day moving average is $213.18.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The technology company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 35.62%. Arista Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.